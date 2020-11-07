Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre back with live entertainment this December

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre is back – well, almost.

The theatre announced Friday that this December it will host two live shows.

Powerhouse has been entertaining the community for 57 years, and staff have been working hard to make sure they can provide a safe and enjoyable evening for up to 50 theatre-goers.

The curtain rises Dec. 3 on A Night of One Acts.

The evening begins with The Gift From The Sea, by Cara Nunn. On the dawn of her 21st birthday, the Selkie child embarks on an epic journey to discover her roots and feel the embrace of a mother's love. This story of redemption and connection is brought to life with full-face masks and larger than life puppets.

Tickets are on sale now for $20.

On the same ticket, Powerhouse will also be showing Change of Heart, by Michael Poirier and directed by Emily Macarthur. It tells the tale of Mary and Kathy Lithgow, spinster sisters who still live together in the inherited home where they were born. Mary has always taken on the responsibility of managing their finances, and neither has ever wanted for anything. Kathy has never questioned Mary's role but ... just how big is their fortune?

Just in time for Christmas, opening Dec. 16, Powerhouse hosts a staged reading of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol by Jackson Mace, Bob Oldfield, Eileen Podanowski, and Paul Rossetti.

Tickets are $10, and guests are encouraged to donate at the theatre to a worthy cause and/or bring food items for the food bank.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at www.powerhousetheatre.net.