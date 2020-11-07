Hello Okanagan talks with local photographers about their inspiration

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they talk with local photographers about their work and the inspiration that surrounds them here in the beautiful Okanagan.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.