Okanagan history reel captures war vets' parade in 1950s Vernon

This week's vintage B.C. reel from historian and videographer Francois Arseneault shows a parade of local veterans attending a wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph in downtown Vernon in 1959.

On what appears to be a sunny spring day, the group marched along 30th Avenue with the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band leading.

These proud men in their military berets, many wearing service medals, were all soldiers who had fought overseas in three different wars, the most recent just 14 years earlier.

Local veterans served in Sicily and Italy in the Second World War, France in the First World War, and a couple were veterans of the Boer War some 60 years earlier in South Africa.



They were former members of the B.C. Dragoons, the 2nd Canadian Mounted Rifles, and the Lord Strathcona Horse regiments. They had fought on horseback across the grassy veldts at Ladysmith, Kimberley, and Mafeking, in the muddy trenches of France and from the turret of Sherman tanks up the boot of Italy.

They sacrificed much, but those in the parade were the fortunate ones – they came home.

Now, these men are virtually all gone. The youngest veterans of the Second World War are in their late 90s today. All we have now are the memories, photos and bits and pieces of footage.

We shall remember.



The clip also shows scenes from a children's fishing derby in Polson Park.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].