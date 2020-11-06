Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre needs more snow before it can open

Photo: Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre

Despite rumours to the contrary, Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre isn't open just quite yet.

Staff at the popular cross-country skiing destination say the earliest Sovereign may open is next Friday – weather depending.

The trails had seen 55 centimetres of snow in the early season dump that hit the Okanagan, but that has now melted to just 5 cm.

"We've had to delay opening until we get some fresh snow," a spokesperson told Castanet.

"Conditions are icy, but we are expecting 5-10 cm this week ... that isn't much, but with a good base and grooming, it should allow us to open."

So, hang on, cross-country skiers.

The current Environment Canada forecast is calling for highs of 3 to 4 C in the valley bottom the next few days, but there is a 30 per cent chance of snow on Saturday.