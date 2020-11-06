164899
Vernon  

Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre needs more snow before it can open

Sovereign waits on snow

Despite rumours to the contrary, Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre isn't open just quite yet.

Staff at the popular cross-country skiing destination say the earliest Sovereign may open is next Friday – weather depending.

The trails had seen 55 centimetres of snow in the early season dump that hit the Okanagan, but that has now melted to just 5 cm.

"We've had to delay opening until we get some fresh snow," a spokesperson told Castanet.

"Conditions are icy, but we are expecting 5-10 cm this week ... that isn't much, but with a good base and grooming, it should allow us to open."

So, hang on, cross-country skiers.

The current Environment Canada forecast is calling for highs of 3 to 4 C in the valley bottom the next few days, but there is a 30 per cent chance of snow on Saturday.

