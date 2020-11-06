165260
Vernon  

As final counting begins, ultra-tight Vernon-Monashee race even closer

Race tightens further

- | Story: 315703

Numbers are starting to change in the ultra-tight provincial election race in Vernon-Monashee.

The final count began today of absentee or mail-in ballots from across the province, and Elections BC expects the count to take at least three days.

Vernon-Monashee was one of the closest races in the province, with just 180 votes separating BC Liberal incumbent Eric Foster and NDP challenger Harwinder Sandhu on election night.

While the count is in progress, Elections BC is updating its website with fresh numbers.

Daily totals will be updated until the final count is available.

Should Sandhu unseat three-time MLA Foster, it will be the first time the North Okanagan has elected an NDP candidate since 1984.

As of 11:45 a.m., Foster's lead had shrunk to just 163 votes, however it is unknown how many more ballots remain to be counted.

A record number of mail-in ballots were received during this election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Current vote count as of 11:45 a.m.

  • Eric Foster BC Liberal Party – 6,890 35.01%
  • Harwinder Sandhu BC NDP – 6,727 34.18%
  • Keli Westgate BC Green Party – 3,196 16.24%
  • Kyle Delfing Conservative – 2,867 14.57%

The results on election night gave the NDP 53 seats, the B.C. Liberals 27 and the Greens three — leaving four ridings undecided, including Vernon-Monashee.

 

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164936
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4280209
#307 710 Stockwell Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,900
more details
164074


Send us your News Tips!


165041


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cruella
Cruella Vernon SPCA >


165038


Friday Fails- November 6, 2020

Galleries
Fails to make your Friday better.
Friday Fails- November 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog has no problem invading owner’s personal space
Must Watch
This is what it looks like when your dog invades your personal...
Johnny Depp agrees to depart Fantastic Beasts franchise
Showbiz
Johnny Depp has exited the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after...
Kittens turning in unison while watching dog with zoomies
Must Watch
This is the synchronized gymnastics team practicing for the...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162262