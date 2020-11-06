As final counting begins, ultra-tight Vernon-Monashee race even closer

Photo: Contributed

Numbers are starting to change in the ultra-tight provincial election race in Vernon-Monashee.

The final count began today of absentee or mail-in ballots from across the province, and Elections BC expects the count to take at least three days.

Vernon-Monashee was one of the closest races in the province, with just 180 votes separating BC Liberal incumbent Eric Foster and NDP challenger Harwinder Sandhu on election night.

While the count is in progress, Elections BC is updating its website with fresh numbers.

Daily totals will be updated until the final count is available.

Should Sandhu unseat three-time MLA Foster, it will be the first time the North Okanagan has elected an NDP candidate since 1984.

As of 11:45 a.m., Foster's lead had shrunk to just 163 votes, however it is unknown how many more ballots remain to be counted.

A record number of mail-in ballots were received during this election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Current vote count as of 11:45 a.m.

Eric Foster BC Liberal Party – 6,890 35.01%

Harwinder Sandhu BC NDP – 6,727 34.18%

Keli Westgate BC Green Party – 3,196 16.24%

Kyle Delfing Conservative – 2,867 14.57%

The results on election night gave the NDP 53 seats, the B.C. Liberals 27 and the Greens three — leaving four ridings undecided, including Vernon-Monashee.