Acclaimed film includes star role by Vernon resident, on this weekend at Towne Theatre

Photo: Monkey Beach

A feature film with a local connection will be shown at Vernon's Towne Theatre this weekend.

Monkey Beach includes a key role by Stefany Mathias of Vernon.

The film is a supernatural mystery set on the West Coast by writer-director Loretta Todd and starring Suicide Squad star Adam Beach and Grace Dove.

It recently headlined the Vancouver Film Festival.

Mathias plays the role of Gladys, mother of the protagonist (Dove) a young woman with powers that foretell death and who faces the disappearance at sea of her brother.

The film will be screened at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

It is rated PG.