Local man finds Silver Star trophy from the 1930s in second-hand shop

Photo: Jeff Moore

One local man has stumbled upon a piece of lost Vernon history.

Jeff Moore goes treasure hunting around the province as a hobby, and he was up in the Cariboo region when an old trophy caught his attention.

"I walked into a second-hand shop, and the worker told me there was an old Silver Star trophy sitting in one of the boxes in the store," says Moore. "I couldn't believe a piece of history like this was just sitting in a box so far away from its home."

The cup is engraved with the words "Silver Star Challenge Trophy", specifying it was the top prize of the Okanagan Valley Ski Tournament in the Men's Slalom division. The award was first given out to Summerland's Walter and Rees Powell in 1939, and was given each year up until 1956, except for a few years during Word War II.

They ran out of plates at the bottom of the trophy, so from 19-1956 the winners were engraved on the back of the cup. The final two winners were Vernon's Dudley Paul in 1955 and John Day of Kamloops in 1956.

It may seem like a mystery as to how the trophy managed to make its way all the way up to the Cariboo, but Moore provided some insight into how it may have happened.

"Apparently there was this woman in Sicamous who was running an outdoor museum and she had a number of trophies displayed there," he says. "When she got too old to manage the museum she turned them over to this buyer, and it's my guess that he sold it it to this shop."

There is not a lot of information available on the Okanagan Valley Ski Tournament, although the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club provides a bit of insight into the early years of the Silver Star Ski Club.

Carl Wylie started the club in 1938, and the following year the City of Vernon donated an abandoned log cabin at Sovereign Lake to the club. The club then started the Okanagan Valley Championship at Birnie Range – it was held there since Birnie was more accessible than Silver Star at the time. The tournament had four competitive events: downhill, slalom, ski jumping and cross-country.

The tournament was held at Birnie Range until 1948, where a lack of snow forced the club to move to Keefer Gulch on the Coldstream Ranch. That outing only lasted one year due to liability concerns, which then led to the club setting up shop to Palmer Gulch until 1955. In 1955 there was no snow at Palmer Gulch, so they trekked back up to Silver Star and never looked back.

"Judging by the dates, the cup is likely from the annual competition held by the Silver Star Ski Club," says Linda Peterat.

It is unclear if the tournament inexplicably stopped in 1956, or if there is another trophy out there somewhere waiting to answer these questions. The trophy itself is in pretty good shape considering it is over 80 years old, although there are a few dings and deformities on it.

"I'm sure this thing has had a few beers drank out of it," laughs Moore. "I'd be willing to bet it's been to a party or two."