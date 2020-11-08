Killer 'acted as if it was a speeding ticket,' recalls friend of murder Victim Natsumi Kogawa

Photo: Contributed Willy Schneider's arrest site at Polson Park in Vernon.

A three-part series looking at the life of Vancouver murder victim Natsumi Kogawa and the Vernon man convicted in her death. Warning: parts of these stories may contain graphic elements unsuitable for some readers.

A former Vernon man with a checkered past in both the Okanagan and Lower Mainland travelled back home to say goodbye after killing Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa.

Kogawa was last heard from on Sept. 8, 2016, and her body was discovered 20 days later – the same day William Victor Schneider was arrested in Vernon's Polson Park.

Schneider was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and pleaded guilty to interference with a human body. He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 14 years.

Christopher Meisner, a friend of Kogawa’s who sat through Schneider’s Vancouver trial and sentencing with her mother, says he saw Schneider and Natsumi together two previous times.

Schneider characterized these as "dates," but the two were at best only casual acquaintances. They never spoke to each other via email, Facebook or phone calls, and when they did meet the two times, it was in public," says Meisner.

Agreed statements of fact from the 2018 court case state Schneider was seen on CCTV leaving a downtown hostel early on Sept. 9, 2016, with a large, black suitcase. Natsumi's body would be found in such a case on the grounds of the Gabriola mansion.

There was a large film shoot going on in the area that day, and Schneider returned with the suitcase to the Catholic Hostel on Cambie Street that evening.

The following day, he again left with the suitcase, but returned without it.

A wheel broke on the case, which may have thwarted any attempt to remove the body, and Natsumi was eventually found pushed slightly under a hedge on the property.

Schneider placed a cloth in her anus in an attempt to prevent organic matter from leaking.

On Sept. 21, he took a Greyhound bus to Kelowna after receiving his welfare cheque.

He met with his older brother, Warren, at his home in Rutland and told him “I did something bad.”

From there, he took a bus to Vernon and went to his childhood home, where he left his belongings.

A few days later, he attended a birthday for his grandmother at her house, where he was photographed smiling for the camera and eating cake.

Once the media blitz began about Natsumi’s disappearance, Schneider family members recognized him from surveillance video captured at Harbour Centre Mall, where he was seen walking with her.

On Sept. 27, Warren called Willy at their father’s home and said: "There is a picture of you and a missing Japanese student on the internet.” Willy hung up.

His brother then drove to Vernon, and Willy told him: "It's true, we went on three dates, the third was the last date" as they drank in Polson Park.

The following morning, they visited their father, and Warren said: “You better hug Willy, it might be the last time you see him.” A letter to his father stated “this was not a premeditated thing.”

He borrowed $200 from his father, and the sons returned to the park. Willy cried as they departed.

They continued to drink at Willy’s makeshift camp in some bushes at the edge of the park, and Willy told his brother: “Her body is at a construction site, Nicola and Davie."

He left to buy drugs and returned with heroin. "After I am dead, I want you to tell the police,” he continued.

The suicide attempt failed, and Willy borrowed his brother’s phone to call his estranged wife in Japan. He was heard to say "I did it.”

Warren left his brother at the camp and went to the Vernon RCMP detachment, where he told them what he knew.

Willy would not be arrested until later that night.

Police were called to a disturbance at the scene about 11 p.m., and the officers recognized him from the Harbour Centre images, which had been shared by Vancouver Police.

He was found passed out under a blue tarp.

Slurring, he answered in the Japanese ‘hai’ or yes when asked if he was William Schneider.

Acting on the information from Schneider’s brother, Natsumi’s body was recovered at the mansion. She was naked, in the fetal position, head down with arms crossed over her chest, stuffed into a hard-sided suitcase. Her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Schneider was returned to Vancouver by police on the 29th and remained in custody until his trial.

During a pretrial interview at the North Fraser Pretrial complex on Oct. 18, he told police: "It was sexual,” claiming it was consensual.

Asked by police why Natsumi would stop breathing, Schneider replied: "I don't want to go there," but had previously made hand gestures pinching his nose and covering his mouth as observed by VPD detectives during the interview.

"We met, we met, and then we continued to meet. And it suddenly got very, very heated and, and then went wrong.

“But it is, it’s my fault.”

Meisner recalls Schneider joking with sheriffs every day when he was brought into court … “as though it was a speeding ticket he was facing.”

Schneider has filed an appeal of his conviction that was heard in Vancouver last month.

His lawyers believe the trial judge erred by incorrectly answering a jury question, admitted statements attributed to the appellant without providing reasons for doing so, and incorrectly charged the jury on circumstantial evidence.

If the appeal is granted, a new trial will be held.