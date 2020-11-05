165289
Vernon  

Glass will be added to curbside recycling starting Dec. 1

Glass added to recycling

Recycling is about to get easier in the North Okanagan.

Starting Dec. 1, glass bottles and jars will be included in curbside recycling collection.

A separate grey box will be used to contain the glass items. Every household in the North Okanagan will be receiving a new grey box in November.

Previously, residents in the region have had to transport glass containers to recycling depots, which resulted in people throwing glass away into the garbage.

Through this program, Recycle BC aims to reduce the amount of recyclable materials going to the landfill and to reduce contamination so more materials get recycled.

