164896
Vernon  

Vernon teen battles rare bone cancer with months-long stay at BC Children's Hospital

Teen battles rare cancer

- | Story: 315601

A young Vernon woman battling a rare form of cancer is recovering after a week of chemotherapy at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

Seventeen-year-old Joyce was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma this past summer. The cancer is affecting the the bone and tissues in her left hip.

She could be at Children's Hospital well into next year, receiving treatment.

In a recent update, her mother wrote: "It is time for some much-needed rest away from the hospital. Even though the care at BC Children's Hospital is great and the staff very friendly, having chemo as an in-patient for six days straight is exhausting."

Joyce was also given an injection to stop ovulation. "This will put her in a (temporary) menopausal state, hopefully without all the unpleasant side-effects," her mother wrote.

Her mother is also giving Joyce daily Neupogen injections to get her white blood counts up.

After the break, it's back into the hospital for a third round of chemo.

"Emotionally, there are lots of ups and downs. The chemo seems to be doing something (good), but it is brutal.

"Joyce said the pain before the diagnosis was horrible but an 'inconvenience' compared to this ... it is all very daunting at times."

Joyce works at Vernon's Fun 4 All pet resort and is described as a "most valued employee."

She took a leave of absence in mid-July due to back and hip pain, and soon after was hospitalized.

"The news crashed down hard and fast on Joyce and her loved ones," says a GoFundMe campaign set up to support the family.

"When she's not working, Joyce is a dedicated A+ student, she is a wonderful actress and an active member of the drama program ... (as well as) a gifted singer and pianist."

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $2,300.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164540
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
161974


Send us your News Tips!


165038


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cruella
Cruella Vernon SPCA >


165011


Ahhhhhhhh

Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings always start better with a gallery packed with...
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
James Blunt: ‘I’ve had wonderful gifts from stalkers’
Showbiz
James Blunt sees a positive side to having his own stalkers...
Awesome Photoshop
Galleries
We usually show you Photoshop fails, but here are some awesome...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163947