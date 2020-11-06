164899
Vernon  

Tim Hortons Smile Cookies raise more than $19,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Cookies raise 19,000 smiles

Story: 315594

Cookies are providing more than smiles at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

For 24 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests have been spreading smiles through their delicious Smile Cookies. This year, the campaign raised more than $19,000 for local health-care initiatives.

Since 2003, local owner-operators Dan and Jamie Currie have supported the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. With $1 from every cookie sold going towards the cause, local donations now total more than $378,000 in the North Okanagan.

“We are incredibly lucky to live in such a generous community,” said Dan Currie. “In a year that has affected so many of our community members in different ways, it feels good to know that we can still come together through the Smile Cookie campaign to give to our local hospital.”

"It really does show how every dollar truly does make a difference,” said Michael Kinghorn, president of the VJH Foundation.  

This year, the restaurant owners and millions of Canadians across the country set a new Smile Cookie record by raising $10.56 million for local charities.  

