Vernon RCMP return stolen snow blower to rightful owner

Photo: RCMP

A tip from the public helped return a stolen snow blower to its rightful owner.

Vernon RCMP reunited the expensive piece of equipment with its owner on Oct. 28.

"Sometime during the weekend of Oct. 24, 2020, a snow blower was stolen from a property in the Vernon area. After discovering the item was missing, the owner first notified police of the theft, and then posted information about the crime to social media," Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release, Thursday.

"Not long after, a person who saw what they believed to be the stolen snow blower for sale in a neighbouring community, contacted the owner. The owner relayed the information to police who, with the assistance of a neighbouring detachment, located the stolen snow blower."



The serial number confirmed its ownership, and the snow blower was seized by police and returned to the owner.

"Serial numbers can greatly assist us in identifying and returning lost or stolen property," says Terleski. "Keeping a record of serialized property, business or personal, is something we encourage everyone to do."



No charges have been laid, but the incident remains under investigation.