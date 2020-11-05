Vernon custom car captures multiple awards at big California show

Photo: Facebook

A Vernon hotrod captured some major awards at a prestigious car show in Pomona California.

Mitch & Bonnie Mitchell's exquisite 1940 Ford coupe cornered no less than five awards at the 2020 Grand National Roadster Show. Those were for:

Best in class: Radical Rod Custom

Outstanding Coupe

Outstanding Undercarriage

Outstanding Paint

Outstanding Display

The Sun Valley Cruisers posted news of the win on their Facebook page this week despite the show being held back in January.

The show is in its 72nd year and claims to be the longest running indoor car show in the world.

More than 500 vehicles competed in the event, with hundreds more at its Grand Daddy Drive-In.