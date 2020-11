Photo: Google Street View

Expect minor delays on Alexis Park Drive the next couple of days.

The City of Vernon says repairs to sections of the southbound lane will begin Friday.

Contractors will begin road repairs between the 3000 and 3100 blocks, as well as the 4000 to 4200 blocks of Alexis Park Drive.

The work will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is expected to be complete on Saturday.

During construction, lane closures will be required and traffic controls will be in place.