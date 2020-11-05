162805
Vernon students mark remembrance at graves of fallen soldiers

No stone left alone

In the lead-up to Remembrance Day, 212 elementary and secondary students from four Vernon schools have paid tribute to the veterans interred at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

The No Stone Left Alone event pairs students with volunteers as they place poppies on the graves of the soldiers.

In teams of five or six, accompanied by members of the Vernon and District Family History Society, the students used maps and lists of names to search out 1,085 graves and place poppies on them.

In some cases, the students brushed aside leaves to reveal the names on the headstones. The students spent a moment at each headstone and quietly read the name of the individual. 

Grade 10 students from Vernon Secondary School, under the guidance of teacher Mike Sawka, took part in a formal ceremony before placing their poppies on the headstones. 

Lawrna Myers acted as master of ceremonies as a colour party made up of members of the Royal Canadian Legion led by sargeant at arms Doug Weaving marched. 

Bill Carr spoke about the impact of returning home from war on those who survived and how they tried to return to the former lives. He suggested the students make it a point to visit Europe and to tour the battlefields and cemeteries. 

Student Jada Nassichuk read In Flanders Fields, while Lt.-Col. Larry Gilchrist recited the Act of Remembrance, W.L. Seaton student Jonathan Finlayson played The Last Post and the Rouse, and Gaia Fraser read the Commitment to Remember.

