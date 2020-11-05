Vernon resident offers up creative way to show respect on Remembrance Day

Photo: Contributed

Remembrance Day in 2020 won't be like any Remembrance Day any of us have experienced, as most, if not all, ceremonies will be closed to the public.

Since honouring our veterans in person won't be possible, one local Vernon resident offered up a creative alternative for those who would still like to participate in some way.

Wayne Emde floated an idea on the Vernon & Area Community Forum on Tuesday, suggesting that if people wanted to they could go out to the end of their driveways, or just out of their house, for two minutes at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The post has received an enormous amount of attention and support on Facebook, and Emde was taken aback at how many people loved his idea.

"I was thinking about how Remembrance Day and how different it is this year, and I tried to think of a way people could still be involved somehow," he says. "So I put the idea out there and I had no idea it would catch on quite like this."

This is not an organized event by any means, so if you would like to participate you can do it on your own volition.

"People can do it if they'd like, I thought it would be cool if we got a bunch of people involved," says Emde. "It would be neat to look down the street and see others doing it too."