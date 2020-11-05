165276
Vernon  

Vernon resident offers up creative way to show respect on Remembrance Day

Remembrance alternative?

- | Story: 315475

Remembrance Day in 2020 won't be like any Remembrance Day any of us have experienced, as most, if not all, ceremonies will be closed to the public.

Since honouring our veterans in person won't be possible, one local Vernon resident offered up a creative alternative for those who would still like to participate in some way.

Wayne Emde floated an idea on the Vernon & Area Community Forum on Tuesday, suggesting that if people wanted to they could go out to the end of their driveways, or just out of their house, for two minutes at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The post has received an enormous amount of attention and support on Facebook, and Emde was taken aback at how many people loved his idea.

"I was thinking about how Remembrance Day and how different it is this year, and I tried to think of a way people could still be involved somehow," he says. "So I put the idea out there and I had no idea it would catch on quite like this."

This is not an organized event by any means, so if you would like to participate you can do it on your own volition.

"People can do it if they'd like, I thought it would be cool if we got a bunch of people involved," says Emde. "It would be neat to look down the street and see others doing it too."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

165130
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4312530
7222 Dunwaters Rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,900
more details
164248


Send us your News Tips!


165233


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Orange Boi
Orange Boi Vernon SPCA >


165017


Ariana Grande blasts young influencers partying during COVID

Showbiz
Ariana Grande has slammed the TikTok celebrities and social media influencers ignoring COVID-19 warnings and partying like the...
Siri, are you okay?
Must Watch
Siri trails off…
Kanye West received 60,000 votes in U.S. general election
Showbiz
Only 60,000 Americans had voted for rapper Kanye West after...
New York’s Hipsters
Galleries
New York hipsters are a different breed. Check the fashion out...
New York’s Hipsters (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
163947