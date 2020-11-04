Vernon RCMP seeking owner for missing mini dirt bike

Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Are you missing a dirt bike?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to reunite a small Suzuki DRZ dirt bike with its owner.

A resident found the bike abandoned in his parking stall on 27th Avenue on Oct. 16. An officer went to the scene but was unable to find the owner.

The bike was subsequently moved to a safe location and police are seeking out the owner.

"The photo released is a similar make and model, but is not a photo of the actual bike," says Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon RCMP. "The rightful owner will be required to identify some unique features before claiming it from police."

If this sounds like your bike, you can contact the Vernon RCMP detachment at 250-545-7171.