Vernon  

Vernon museum collaborates with local elders to focus book club on First Nation authors

Book club bridges cultures

Local Indigenous authors will be featured during the fall season of the Okanagan Online Book Club.

Staff and volunteers at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives recently began an intensive cultural safety training program, led by elders Chris Marchand and Eric Mitchell.
               
“It’s the first step toward reconciliation and, we hope, further collaboration with the Sylix people of the Okanagan Nation,” says museum executive director Steve Fleck.

“Over the past several years, there’s been a groundswell of interest in the Indigenous history of the Okanagan, especially from teachers," adds program co-ordinator Laisha Rosnau.

“We at the museum are in the position of being a predominantly white ‘settler’ staff facilitating learning the history of a rich culture and heritage that is not only not our own, but one which has been historically misrepresented and discriminated against.”

In conjunction with the cultural training, the museum is hosting the Okanagan Online Book Club’s 2020-21 season, focusing on Indigenous books and authors.

The club begins with 21 Things You Might Not Know About the Indian Act, by Bob Joseph.

“We’ll read the stories of Harry Robinson, a traditional Okanagan storyteller, who Thomas King once described as ‘the most powerful storytelling voice in North America.’”

Other books include Jeanette Armstrong’s novel, Slash, Gerry William’s The Women in the Trees, the newly released Calling My Spirit Back by Elaine Alec, and Sandra Lynxleg’s Glass Beads.

“We hope to encourage a greater understanding of both the history of the Sylix people of the Okanagan, and how both this history and contemporary culture informs Sylix literature, art, and culture,” says Rosnau.

All are welcome to join the book club at www.vernonmuseum.ca/okanagan-book-club.

