Enderby Entertainment expands back into Canada with Kelowna film production office

Photo: Contributed Rick Dugdale

A film production company that got its start in the North Okanagan and expanded to Hollywood is now expanding again – back into Canada.

Enderby Entertainment is expanding its global operations in Canada with a feature film and television production office in Kelowna, CEO Rick Dugdale announced Wednesday.

Veteran screenwriter Todd Ireland will serve as executive vice-president of Canadian operations.

In its first acquisition, Enderby Entertainment Canada has brought on visual effects company Chariotdrive, which will relocate to B.C. in the coming months and merge under the new Enderby Canada banner.

“We’ve fortunately been able to see the growth of the Okanagan region and all the work Jon Summerland has done with the film commission there. The groundwork for the large-scale film industry has been laid, and in concert with the team at Chariotdrive, we now can bring our international film business home to Canada,” said Dugdale.

His most recent film, the Second World War drama Recon, shot in and around Enderby, will debut Nov. 10 in Vernon and on demand.

The production company, founded in 2006, also filmed Blackway with Anthony Hopkins in the North Okanagan, and over the past 13 years has produced 18 feature films.

“There is an opportunity to fill international pipelines with content that is authentically Canadian, as so much of our story has been left to tell,” Ireland says. “After working with Rick for over 20 years, I’m thrilled to team up with Enderby and help bring these stories to the big screen.”

Ireland was most recently nominated for the 2019 Writers Guild of Canada Awards and most known for his work on Netflix’s The Guardian Code as well as Syfy’s original series Continuum.

Chariotdrive’s resume includes post-production work for brands like Apple, Sonos, MTV, HBO, Netflix, and Facebook.

Recently, Dugdale reached into uncharted territory producing XCII, a feature film shot virtually in 17 countries during the global pandemic.

His slate also includes the recent Intrigo Anthology starring Ben Kingsley, Gemma Chan, Benno Fürman, Carla Juri, Phoebe Fox, and Jeff Fahey. The company's most ambitious project, it is a trilogy of feature films based on a series of European best-sellers by popular Swedish author Håkan Nesser and will be distributed by Lionsgate.