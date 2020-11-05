165289
165132
Vernon  

Enderby Entertainment expands back into Canada with Kelowna film production office

Local film firm expands

- | Story: 315459

A film production company that got its start in the North Okanagan and expanded to Hollywood is now expanding again – back into Canada.

Enderby Entertainment is expanding its global operations in Canada with a feature film and television production office in Kelowna, CEO Rick Dugdale announced Wednesday.

Veteran screenwriter Todd Ireland will serve as executive vice-president of Canadian operations.  

In its first acquisition, Enderby Entertainment Canada has brought on visual effects company Chariotdrive, which will relocate to B.C. in the coming months and merge under the new Enderby Canada banner.

“We’ve fortunately been able to see the growth of the Okanagan region and all the work Jon Summerland has done with the film commission there. The groundwork for the large-scale film industry has been laid, and in concert with the team at Chariotdrive, we now can bring our international film business home to Canada,” said Dugdale.

His most recent film, the Second World War drama Recon, shot in and around Enderby, will debut Nov. 10 in Vernon and on demand.

The production company, founded in 2006, also filmed Blackway with Anthony Hopkins in the North Okanagan, and over the past 13 years has produced 18 feature films.

“There is an opportunity to fill international pipelines with content that is authentically Canadian, as so much of our story has been left to tell,” Ireland says. “After working with Rick for over 20 years, I’m thrilled to team up with Enderby and help bring these stories to the big screen.”

Ireland was most recently nominated for the 2019 Writers Guild of Canada Awards and most known for his work on Netflix’s The Guardian Code as well as Syfy’s original series Continuum.

Chariotdrive’s resume includes post-production work for brands like Apple, Sonos, MTV, HBO, Netflix, and Facebook.  

Recently, Dugdale reached into uncharted territory producing XCII, a feature film shot virtually in 17 countries during the global pandemic. 

His slate also includes the recent Intrigo Anthology starring Ben Kingsley, Gemma Chan, Benno Fürman, Carla Juri, Phoebe Fox, and Jeff Fahey. The company's most ambitious project, it is a trilogy of feature films based on a series of European best-sellers by popular Swedish author Håkan Nesser and will be distributed by Lionsgate.

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

154547
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
164540


Send us your News Tips!


165035


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Orange Boi
Orange Boi Vernon SPCA >


160133


Ariana Grande blasts young influencers partying during COVID

Showbiz
Ariana Grande has slammed the TikTok celebrities and social media influencers ignoring COVID-19 warnings and partying like the...
Siri, are you okay?
Must Watch
Siri trails off…
Kanye West received 60,000 votes in U.S. general election
Showbiz
Only 60,000 Americans had voted for rapper Kanye West after...
New York’s Hipsters
Galleries
New York hipsters are a different breed. Check the fashion out...
New York’s Hipsters (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162640
162262