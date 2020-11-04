165076
Vernon  

Vernon's Little Tex restaurant shuts down after almost 30 years in business

After almost 30 years, a popular Vernon eatery will be shutting down for good.

Little Tex, a Mexican-American fusion restaurant, announced on Wednesday it will be closing its doors.

The business opened in the 1990s, but it turns out the pandemic was too much to handle.

"Well, folks, it's time to say goodbye," says an announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We are going to miss every one of our dear customers."

A GoFundMe campaign was created by customers in July to provide some financial support. While it didn't reach its $25,000 goal, more than $5,000 was donated by members of the community.

Owners Tracy and Shamus Burrell bought the restaurant in 2018, and it has been a rough road ever since. A road closure shortly after they bought the restaurant severely impacted the business.

Once the closure was over, the restaurant saw more customers coming in, but the pandemic slammed business to a halt in March.

Little Tex will be hosting an on-site auction Nov. 14 to sell off decor and kitchen equipment.

"Perhaps you'd like a memento or some handy kitchen equipment to remember us by," says the Facebook post. "Until we meet again!"

