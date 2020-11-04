Reserved parking system to come into effect at Silver Star Mountain Resort on Nov. 18

Photo: Silver Star

A reserved parking system will come into effect at Vernon's Silver Star Mountain Resort on Nov. 18.

The resort announced further details on its parking plan, Wednesday, one of several ways Silver Star plans to manage the number of people on the mountain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reservation system will be in place throughout the season and parking will be free, but must be reserved before arriving at the resort to ensure availability.

Parking reservations will be valid until 11 a.m. daily, after which parking will be available without a reservation, based on availability.

“The parking reservation system means guests can know that when they plan a trip to Silver Star, they are going to have a great experience – they know they will have a spot to park before they arrive and plenty of room to spread out on the mountain,” general manager Ken Derpak said in a press release.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure a great, fun-filled ski and ride season. By managing the number of people visiting Silver Star at any given time, staff and guests will be able to appropriately physically distance, stay safe, and have fun.”

Guests can begin booking reservations at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 and can reserve a total of 12 days at any given time. This can be done by reserving parking for five “advance days” starting Nov. 18, and seven “week-of days” once the season begins.

As advance days become week-of days, guests will be able to book additional advance days.

The resort is following Canada West Ski Area and National Ski Areas Association recommendations, which include:

The requirement for staff and guests to wear facial coverings when indoors, except when seated to eat or drink, and outdoors when two metres of physical distance cannot be maintained.

New protocols for lift queueing and riding to ensure appropriate physical distance, including facial coverings while in line and on the lift.

With reduced capacity in all areas, guests are asked to prepare for their day from their vehicles. New areas for dining and expanded grab and go options will allow for physical distancing.

A continued commitment to upholding the highest standards of sanitization.

The mountain is scheduled to open for the winter season on Dec.4. Nordic trails will open Nov. 28 with limited access.

"We anticipate being open for season passholders only, on opening day and for a period of time as we assess operations and capacity limits.

"A parking reservation system ensures the most equal access to ski and ride at Silver Star for pass-holder groups and (different) types of resort visitors," the resort says.