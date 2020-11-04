165289
Vernon  

Interior Health opens new COVID-19 testing centre

New Vernon testing centre

- | Story: 315438

A new COVID-19 testing centre will increase capacity for residents of Vernon and the surrounding area. 

Effective Nov. 2, testing moved from the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre downtown to a dedicated testing centre at the Vernon Health Centre on 14th Avenue. 

Interior Health says the centre will increase the daily number of tests able to be performed and allow the UPCC to focus on of same-day primary care services.

"Although the majority of COVID-19 testing will occur at the new testing centre, the UPCC will perform some tests in special circumstances and retain the ability to absorb volume during periods of surging demand," IH says.

Online booking for tests is available at most testing centres in the Interior.

Testing is available for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been sent for testing by a physician, nurse practitioner or public health. 

While IH encourages people to book tests online, an IH Pandemic Support Line is also available at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and can assist people to set up an appointment.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of sense of taste or smell. Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
  • Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
  • Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
  • BC CDC recommends that you limit your social group to 5 – 10 people outside of your household members. Getting together outside, with lots of space between you, is the safest way to visit with people outside of your social group.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

165130
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4188931
2001 S 97 Highway Unit #228
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$149,900
more details
164247


Send us your News Tips!


164489


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Orange Boi
Orange Boi Vernon SPCA >


163239


Protective pug guards the cake

Must Watch
Shower thoughts
Galleries
Shower thoughts that will have you wondering all sorts of things.
Shower thoughts (2)
Galleries
Chrishell Stause ‘worked through so many things’ on Dancing With the Stars
Showbiz
Chrishell Stause has credited Dancing With the Stars for helping...
Attention seeking dog refuses to be ignored
Must Watch
Someone wants attention!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162960
162262