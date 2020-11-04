Interior Health opens new COVID-19 testing centre

Photo: Interior Health

A new COVID-19 testing centre will increase capacity for residents of Vernon and the surrounding area.

Effective Nov. 2, testing moved from the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre downtown to a dedicated testing centre at the Vernon Health Centre on 14th Avenue.

Interior Health says the centre will increase the daily number of tests able to be performed and allow the UPCC to focus on of same-day primary care services.

"Although the majority of COVID-19 testing will occur at the new testing centre, the UPCC will perform some tests in special circumstances and retain the ability to absorb volume during periods of surging demand," IH says.

Online booking for tests is available at most testing centres in the Interior.

Testing is available for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been sent for testing by a physician, nurse practitioner or public health.

While IH encourages people to book tests online, an IH Pandemic Support Line is also available at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and can assist people to set up an appointment.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of sense of taste or smell. Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions: