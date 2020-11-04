Three new interpretive projects added to Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Contributed

Three legacy projects will enhance trail users' experience along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

In a post on its website, the Okanagan Rail Trail Society says the interpretive projects are south of Vernon, along Kalamalka Lake, at Ribbleworth Falls in lake Country, and Carney Pond in Kelowna.

The work was made possible by a donation from the Edna, Stella and Harry Weatherill Foundation.

"Enhancing the trail user’s experience by restoring and improving areas along the trail while interpreting nature and the culture/history of the area was the goal of ... (the) project," the society says.

The Kal Lake site features boulder and bench seating, a grassland berm, viewing area and ground art, as well as restorative planting.

At Ribbleworth Falls, the stream bed and waterfall pool were restored, a seating area added, and a foot bridge installed.

At Carney Pond, a viewing platform with interpretive signage was built over the wetland.

Site preparations began in spring 2019, with rough grading, installation of fencing and applications for required permits.

Work on the interpretive sites finished last month.