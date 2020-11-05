165276
Vernon  

$11.5 million Coldstream mansion sells well under estimated value at auction

A multi-million bargain

A luxury home that was the subject of a high-priced auction has officially been sold.

The mansion, located at 8200 Kalavista Drive in Coldstream, was given an estimated value of $11.5 million.

But, when all was said and done, the winner of the auction got themselves a bargain.

The house sold for $8.95 million, more than $2.5 million below the home's allotted value.

"The place was emptied out, and now there's a new owner in there," says Ian Johnson, project sales manager for Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions is a company that hosts auctions for luxury homes around the world.

To see more pictures and details on the Coldstream mansion, you can visit Concierge's website.

