Portion of Polson Park trail to close to finish path upgrade

The Polson Park trail will be closed temporarily on Thursday to complete a new path project.

The major upgrade to the pedestrian and cycling trail is close to being done, and in order for it to be completed, construction crews will have to close the trail on Nov. 5.

The city expects the trail to reopen the following day.

"Over the summer, the pedestrian and cycling route through Polson Park was upgraded with an asphalt multi-use path," says Christy Poirier, communications manager for the City of Vernon.

"The project will also include the installation of new streetlights and low-level lighting to be added along the boardwalk and path, and additional wayfinding signs to be placed in and around the park."

The changes will improve safety for trail users.

