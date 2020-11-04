165076
Vernon  

Vernon family seeks help for five-year-old with Stage 4 cancer

Help for child with cancer

A local family is asking for some support from the community for a child who has Stage 4 cancer.

Fundraising has started to support a mother as one of her twin sons fights cancer.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Tonya Annecchini and her family after Chase, who's just five, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Chase suffers from Neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer that has already spread to his kidneys, bone marrow and lymph nodes. He's just completed his third round of chemotherapy, and could face up to eight sessions of chemo, along with surgeries, immunotherapy, radiation and stem cell transplants.

"We are thankful this aggressive cancer has halted its growth after only two chemo rounds, but we are also scared and saddened that no shrinkage has occurred in the tumours and what that could mean for him," says Annecchini.

"The doctors have decided to wait until the next three rounds are complete before testing again. We are trying to stay positive and hope for better news then."

While Chase is staying at BC Children's Hospital and Annecchini travels back and forth between Vancouver and Vernon on a weekly basis, on top of caring for her other two boys.

Chase's journey could take up to two years, so friends of Annecchini's created the campaign to help ease the financial burden put upon her. So far, the fundraiser has received over $15,000 in donations.

For more information and to donate to the campaign, you can visit the GoFundMe website. There is also a Facebook page that provides updates on Chase's journey.

