This year, the Lumby Santa Claus parade will be coming to residents

Photo: Gary McLaughlin

If you want to host an event during a pandemic, you're going to have to be creative to make it work.

That's the goal for Lumby for this year's Santa Claus parade, since a traditional parade is out of the question due to public health orders. So, instead of people going to the parade, the parade will be coming to the people.

"The Santa Claus parade has been growing in popularity since we started it four years ago – last year alone we had over 1,000 people show up, which is like three-quarters the size of our town," says parade organizer and police officer Const. Gary McLaughlin. "Since we can't have a crowd like that this year, we're going to change things up a bit."

This year, the parade will be adjusting its route to make its way through the residential heart of Lumby, where families can watch from the comfort of their own homes. For those who don't live in that area, McLaughlin says they can park their cars along the road and watch.

"The Village of Lumby and the chamber of commerce are on board, so I think we are really blazing a trail in terms of holding events like these in a responsible manner," says McLaughlin. "This method allows people to still enjoy the procession without congregating."

The parade will be carried out in two stages. The first stage will feature different Lumby businesses decorating their storefronts and doing prize giveaways before the parade begins.

During the first stage, Santa will be available for pictures and, for the first time, Mrs. Claus will be there, too. Pictures will be made by appointment only between 2 and 4:30 p.m., and set apart by five-minute intervals at the Sheardown's centre. Santa will be in a chair up on a pedestal, and families can sit down a few feet in front of him for their pictures.

"(This) has been a tough year for all of us, and we thought we just had to do something," says McLaughlin. "The holidays are such a fun time and we hope this parade will bring some joy into people's lives."

The parade will take place after the first stage at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5.