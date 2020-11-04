Court dismisses Silver Star property owner's challenge of resort association

Photo: Destination BC

A Silver Star property owner's challenge of the creation of a resort association to promote development on the mountain has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of B.C.

Petitioner Kenneth J. Byram had taken the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Silver Star Resort Association (SSRA) to court over the association's creation, claiming the process was unfair and violated legislative requirements.

Byram sought to quash an order issued by the minister on Feb. 25, 2020, establishing the association.

However, Judge G.P. Weatherill, in a judicial review posted online Monday, ruled that the legislative requirements were reasonable and that the process was procedurally fair.

The SSRA was the product of five years of effort by a group of volunteers made up of business owners, homeowners and Silver Star Mountain Resort management seeking to promote Silver Star. The group called itself the Silver Star Marketing Task Force.

The association countered that the order was "made after years of consultation with stakeholders at Silver Star, the ministry, and the local governing body, the Regional District of North Okanagan."

The effort sought incorporation under the Resort Associations Act. There have only been three previous resort associations incorporated in the B.C.'s history: Whistler Resort Association in 1979, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Association in 1996 and Red Mountain Resort in 1996.

The creation of such an association must have support from at least 50% of property owners representing at least 50% of the assessed property values. They have taxation power and can propose services such as sewer or water extensions or upgrades, if they receive a similar level of support.

The judge ruled the SSRA met the incorporation threshold, which was approved by the RDNO on Feb. 22, 2018. This despite a change in who was handling the collection of information on property owners, many of whom live "all over the world," and also an extension in the time to gather those names and addresses.

According to the association, by Dec. 14, 2018, the Task Force had received 534 signed petitions representing 53.72% of the registered property owners within the Resort Promotion Area. The total assessed value of those properties was $204,131,544 or 57.33% of the total assessed value of the properties.

The review noted that owners of homes not offered for rent and that do not include a home-based business would not be subject to SSRA assessments. As such, the incorporation would have little or no impact on Byram.

"Simply put, the RAA’s purpose is to allow the formation of a resort association where the majority of owners representing a majority of property values want one. It is clear that the legislature sought to put in place a relatively simplistic mechanism to accomplish that goal in the right circumstances," the judge wrote.

Byram was ordered to pay court costs for the resort association.