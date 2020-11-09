Vernon natives launch company that makes premium leather dog beds

Photo: Le Dog Company

A pair of Vernon natives are breaking into the pet industry in a unique way.

Kristin Postill and Cara Heule, lifelong friends who are originally from Vernon, recently started Le Dog Company, a business that sells premium leather dog beds.

"Being lifelong dog moms, we believe you shouldn't have to replace your dog bed year after year and spend loads of time in the laundry room," says Postill. "Our leather beds are the product of taking both human owners and fluffy friends into careful consideration."

Leather may seem like an odd choice for a dog bed, but Heule and Postill praise the material's durability, easy-to-clean nature and its ability to shed odours more easily than traditional dog beds. The beds are not focused only on the leather aspect, they also put a lot into the beds.

"Inside each bed is a human-grade dual foam orthopedic mattress," says Heule. "The base is made of high-density foam to combat pressure points and help the bed maintain its architectural shape, which in turn means no sinking through to the ground like traditionally stuffed beds."

Le Dog Company is based out of Charlotte, N.C., where the two co-founders currently live, but their Canadian operations are based out of the Okanagan. The two grew up together in Vernon before moving the United States.

There is a Kickstarter campaign to get the company off the ground to start making their products. This campaign is an 'all or nothing' project – it will only get funded if it reaches its goal by Nov. 28.

The campaign is sitting at $4,425 of its $26,294 goal with a little over three weeks to go. If you are interested in Le Dog's products or for more information, you can visit their Instagram profile or their Kickstarter page.