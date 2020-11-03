Thieves steal tools from Donald's Machine Works in break-in

Photo: Google Street View

A business at the north end of Vernon has been hit by thieves – again.

Shawn Donald, co-owner at Donald's Machine Works, says thieves cut through a chain-link fence and rifled through three work trucks and two sheds.

He estimates more than $5,000 worth of tools were stolen sometime after midnight.

He says crime in the area near Swan Lake has been getting worse this past year. The L&A Cross Road business has been hit twice, and neighbours Armstrong Crane and Gilmay RV have also been targeted.

Donald says the thieves didn't get into the main building, but two of the trucks had windows smashed, while cabinets on all three were pried open.

The shed had locks broken to gain entry.

Surveillance video showed the suspects breaking into two of the vehicles, and "they were in the yard for a substantial amount of time."

Donald says it was too dark to make out the thieves' vehicle.

He says the business has insurance, but likely won't use it, as the claim isn't big enough to make the effect on the machine shop's premiums worthwhile.

The business carried on as Donald spoke with police Tuesday morning.

"It just made the morning a little more difficult," he said.