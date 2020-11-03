Young Vernon mother fights terminal cancer as friends raise money

Photo: Contributed

Friends are rallying to help the family of a young Vernon mother who is battling terminal cancer.

Jamie Ross started a GoFundMe campaign for her friend Nicole Neill, who is in the final months of Stage 4 breast cancer.

"On Feb. 27, 2019, my friend Nicole was diagnosed with Stage 3 triple negative breast cancer. TNBC is considered the most aggressive type of breast cancer because it tends to spread quicker and lacks targeted treatment," says Ross.



At the time, Nicole and her husband Shawn were living in Medicine Hat, Alberta with their son, Finn. They had just sold their house and were in the process of moving to the Okanagan.

"The week of Nicole’s biopsy, they bought their dream home in Vernon, and were excited for the future. But when the results came back that it was breast cancer, life was put on hold so she could have surgery (double mastectomy), followed by chemotherapy and radiation."

Once treatment wrapped up several months later, Nicole’s scans came back clear, and the Neill family began to make plans for the future, says Ross. But the reprieve was short-lived.



In January, Nicole began training for the Apple Triathlon, but by the end of February, "she began experiencing pain in her back and leg and thought she slipped a disc."

The pain got so bad that she was eventually hospitalized in June. A series of scans delivered the worst news – the cancer had spread.

Nicole then underwent five rounds of radiation, but the cancer continued to spread. Aggressive chemotherapy followed.

Ross says a more recent scan has revealed the cancer is now in Nicole's liver, "so she has switched to a new chemotherapy that is extremely hard on her system. She has been dealing with blood clots and other complications."

Her husband has had to leave work to care for Nicole and four-year old Finn, who is non-verbal autistic.



"The Neills want to focus on creating memories with the time Nicole has left. She has told me she wants to make every minute count and never stop fighting," says Ross.

The campaign has raised almost $9,000 in just two days.