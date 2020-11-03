165076
Vernon  

Cherryville food bank broken into overnight

Food bank break-in

- | Story: 315325

Cherryville's food bank was broken into overnight.

Someone broke in ... early this morning, the Cherryville Community Food Bank Society posted on its Facebook page, Tuesday.

An undetermined number of items were taken.

"I know they must be desperate, and I want to help. We have food to give," the post reads.

"Because of COVID, we can only have one family at a time. I need them to call and make an appointment.

"We give enough food for more than a week.

"If you are destitute, we give food that can be heated over a fire."

Those with no phone are asked to stop by while staff are there.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163036
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4246475
1106 Henderson Dr
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$819,900
more details
164516


Send us your News Tips!


163239


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cruella
Cruella Vernon SPCA >


165189


Eddie Vedder ‘in denial’ over Chris Cornell’s death

Music
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is "in denial" over the passing of his pal Chris Cornell. Cornell was in the middle of a...
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 3, 2020
Galleries
A random bunch of memes to make the day go by faster.
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 3, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dancing snake
Must Watch
The perfect video doesn’t exist…
Meanwhile in Finland
Must Watch
Woah..




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
163947