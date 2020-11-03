Cherryville food bank broken into overnight

Photo: Facebook

Cherryville's food bank was broken into overnight.

Someone broke in ... early this morning, the Cherryville Community Food Bank Society posted on its Facebook page, Tuesday.

An undetermined number of items were taken.

"I know they must be desperate, and I want to help. We have food to give," the post reads.

"Because of COVID, we can only have one family at a time. I need them to call and make an appointment.

"We give enough food for more than a week.

"If you are destitute, we give food that can be heated over a fire."

Those with no phone are asked to stop by while staff are there.