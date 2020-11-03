164896
Vernon  

Halloween party COVID exposure alert for students at Armstrong high school

PVSS issues exposure alert

Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary School has issued a notice to parents of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a weekend Halloween party.

"Over the weekend, it came to our attention that some of our students were exposed to an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19," principal Chelsea Prince says in the letter.

"Stories about this party are circulating in the community, and we have received some concerned calls from parents. The students who were exposed have been in contact with the school and are currently not attending."

Prince says neither PVSS nor the school district has received any direction from Interior Health on how the incident "may affect the school, if at all."

"We continue to follow our school safety plan and ministry guidelines to keep our students and staff safe."

Prince continues: "We want to assure you there are well laid out protocols for schools and school districts to follow related to confirmed or alleged COVID-19 cases. Interior Health takes the lead on all confirmed COVID-19 cases and will only notify our school or school district if there is a potential exposure at our school."

She says there are no confirmed cases in the student population at PVSS at this time.

The school's pandemic safety measures include:

  • Wearing a mask when entering the building, while in the hallway or in a common space, and while on buses
  • Staying in student cohorts, using assigned eating areas
  • Entering and exiting the school through the appropriate doors
  • Following physical distancing requirements
  • Practising effective hand hygiene

