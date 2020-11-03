165076
Vernon  

City reminds motorists to watch for walkers, cyclists as days get shorter

Heads up on the road

With the change back to Standard Time, the City of Vernon is reminding the public to be mindful and share the road as the days get shorter.

"Many people are choosing to walk and ride their bikes to keep active and get around," says Angela Broadbent, Vernon's Active Transportation Coordinator. "As we head into the winter, there are things we can all do to keep these activities safe and enjoyable."

The city has a number of useful tips for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to remain safe on the roads. Drivers should be aware of people walking and biking, especially at night. When winter comes, people may need to walk or bike farther away from the curb, so be sure to leave some extra space.

As for non-motorists, wearing reflective clothing on you and your pets is vital, along with following the rules of the road.

"Layer up for changing temperatures and use a strong white headlight and red taillight," adds Broadbent. "Be prepared to choose a quieter route, such as a multi-use path or quiet street, and adjust your speed."

Broadbent advises cyclists should ride at least one metre from the curb to avoid wet leaves or puddles that could cause you to slip.

For more information and tips to stay safe on the road, you can visit the city's website.

