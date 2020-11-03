162805
Vernon chamber presents awards to 2020 business winners

Best in the business

In a closed ceremony open only to winners and sponsors, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce honoured its 2020 Business Excellence Awards winners.

The Chamber announced the winners on Oct. 23 in a virtual gala, whereas this past weekend's event was a presentation ceremony at Okanagan Spirits Distillery.

The big winner of this year's contest was The Med, who won both Business of the Year and Innovator of the Year. A large factor in The Med's victory was when the pandemic began, and they pulled a hard pivot to curbside pickup and meals that can be prepared at home.

"We were genuinely blown away by the award, it was just not expected at all," says Andrew Fradley, co-owner of The Med. "We haven't done everything yet with our new model so we're still working to improve it for our customers."

Turning Points Collaborative Society took home the People's Choice Award, an honour that is voted on by Vernon citizens. Turning Points provides services for marginalized people in the community, and they are touched by the support they received from the people.

"It's very heartwarming to know that the community supports us, and we see that all the time," says Kelly Fehr, Health & Safety director. "We have an amazing team who does great work in our city."

For a full list of winners, click here.

