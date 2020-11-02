162805
Vernon  

Vernon's Ribbons of Green Trails Society celebrates 20 years of advocacy

20 years of blazing trails

Vernon's Ribbons of Green Trails Society is celebrating 20 years of trail advocacy.

Since the society’s inception in 2000, a number of new trails have been opened in the North Okanagan. 

Its vision is to promote a system of linear parks, pathways, and bikeways that tie urban areas to parks and natural, scenic areas.

One of its original goals was to create a multi-use path connecting the three local lakes – Okanagan, Kalamalka, and Swan.  

Another was to visualize the Grey Canal Trail from Lavington to Okanagan Lake, following the original historic irrigation canal.

To date, 19 continuous kilometres can be hiked from Coldstream Valley Estates to the northeast end of Swan Lake. The Turtle Mountain portion of the Grey Canal Trail provides four km of hiking from the Blue Jay subdivision to Turtle Mountain. And the Bella Vista section has recently been extended to include three km of trail. 

Only a few sections remain to be linked. 

The society's website includes trail resources, etiquette and an interactive map of Greater Vernon trails. The Vernon Area Trails Facebook page also notifies hikers through social media about the latest trail news.

Major projects the group has been involved in include the Polson Park boardwalk, Middleton Mountain Park trails, 90-acre Farnsworth Nature Reserve, and the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Twenty years later, its goals are nearing completion and the society has updated its mission statement and goals to include: "encouraging connectivity with trails in the Greater Vernon area and with those in neighbouring communities; supporting best practices for trail design, construction, use, signage and maintenance; promoting community trail stewardship; adapting for changes in climate, transportation methods and lifestyles; and assisting with natural, cultural and historical interpretation efforts on the trails."

