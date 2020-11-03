164898
164826
Vernon  

Locally filmed war movie Recon to make Canadian premiere Nov. 10 at Towne Theatre

Recon's Canadian premiere

- | Story: 315237

“My grandfather fought in the war, and I always envisioned one day making a story about World War II,” producer Rick Dugdale says of his film, Recon.

The wartime drama – shot in and around Enderby – will make its Canadian premiere at Vernon's Towne Theatre just in time for Remembrance Day.

There will be two showings on Nov. 10, at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Distributor Vortex Media will contribute its profits from the screening to the Vernon Legion.

Based on a New York Times best-selling book about a true story, Recon centres around four young men stationed in Italy in the midst of the war. As they struggle to make it off a mountain alive, the American soldiers face the worst that war can offer – and through this, each finds his own peace.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Robert Port, the film stars Canadian born Alexander Ludwig (Bad Boys, The Hunger Games, Vikings) and Franco Nero (Django Unchained, John Wick: Chapter 2).

“Looking at Rob’s adaptation and the vision that he wanted to make was very much in line with the story I wanted to tell," says Dugdale.

Author Richard Bausch was thrilled to see his book come to life on screen. “I think it’s a stunning piece of work,” he said. “Every single frame of it is beautiful, I could not have been happier. There are sections of it where I think it’s going beyond the book.”

“The story explores the themes I find most important in life – morality, friendship, love, life, and death. And I just wanted to honour Richard’s work,” Port added, “The most important is morality because, without it, it’s like being lost in the woods without a compass.”

Dugdale's Enderby Entertainment has also produced films such as Blackway with Anthony Hopkins in the North Okanagan, and over the past 13 years has produced 18 feature films.  

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

162288
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4223629
#72 1999 Highway 97S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,000
more details
164248


Send us your News Tips!


165038


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


163183


Shaggy releasing reggae Christmas album

Music
Shaggy is joining the stars releasing 2020 holiday albums after unveiling plans to release Christmas In The Islands later this...
Motivational Monday- November 2, 2020
Galleries
Get yourself motivated for the work week!
Motivational Monday- November 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog enjoys first snowfall
Must Watch
Wesley Snipes is a ‘better person’ for prison stint
Showbiz
Wesley Snipes insisted going to prison for tax fraud made him a...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
162262