Locally filmed war movie Recon to make Canadian premiere Nov. 10 at Towne Theatre

Photo: Enderby Entertainment

“My grandfather fought in the war, and I always envisioned one day making a story about World War II,” producer Rick Dugdale says of his film, Recon.

The wartime drama – shot in and around Enderby – will make its Canadian premiere at Vernon's Towne Theatre just in time for Remembrance Day.

There will be two showings on Nov. 10, at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Distributor Vortex Media will contribute its profits from the screening to the Vernon Legion.

Based on a New York Times best-selling book about a true story, Recon centres around four young men stationed in Italy in the midst of the war. As they struggle to make it off a mountain alive, the American soldiers face the worst that war can offer – and through this, each finds his own peace.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Robert Port, the film stars Canadian born Alexander Ludwig (Bad Boys, The Hunger Games, Vikings) and Franco Nero (Django Unchained, John Wick: Chapter 2).

“Looking at Rob’s adaptation and the vision that he wanted to make was very much in line with the story I wanted to tell," says Dugdale.

Author Richard Bausch was thrilled to see his book come to life on screen. “I think it’s a stunning piece of work,” he said. “Every single frame of it is beautiful, I could not have been happier. There are sections of it where I think it’s going beyond the book.”

“The story explores the themes I find most important in life – morality, friendship, love, life, and death. And I just wanted to honour Richard’s work,” Port added, “The most important is morality because, without it, it’s like being lost in the woods without a compass.”

Dugdale's Enderby Entertainment has also produced films such as Blackway with Anthony Hopkins in the North Okanagan, and over the past 13 years has produced 18 feature films.