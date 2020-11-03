No formal mask policy at City of Vernon facilities despite other cities mandating their use

Photo: Jon Manchester

While other local governments are mandating the wearing of face masks in public facilities, Vernon is sticking with a simple recommendation for now.

The cities of Kelowna and Kamloops, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Regional District of Central Okanagan have all enacted face-covering policies mandating their use in government offices and public buildings.

Vernon, meanwhile does not have a formal policy on the matter.

"The City of Vernon has, and continues, to follow the advice and direction of the provincial health officer, WorkSafeBC, viaSport, the BC Parks and Recreation Association, and senior levels of government, in its response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," spokesperson Christy Poirier said in an email to Castanet.

"The City of Vernon does not have a formal mask policy for the public at this time, but we are seeing many of our residents and visitors using masks while they’re attending facilities such as City Hall or our recreation centre.

Poirier says there is an internal policy for staff to wear masks where it is not possible to maintain a two-metre physical distance from others, such as in city vehicles, "or if we have to be in close proximity to other people during a council meeting or public hearing."

Since March, the city has implemented a number of changes at its facilities "to help maintain physical distancing, provide protective barriers for the public and our staff, and increase sanitation. Some of these measures include the installation of plexiglass in public reception spaces, physical distancing markers for queuing, hand sanitizer and/or hand washing stations at building entrances, and facility/room occupancy limits. We have also enhanced our cleaning protocols and each of our teams review COVID-related safety practices regularly."

Poirier says the city’s Emergency Operations Centre is still activated, "so we have a team of staff members who are continually monitoring directions from the agencies and health authorities listed above, and we are updating our safe operation and risk mitigation plans as necessary."