Creator of Goofbusters page says perps turn conversation sexual within a few texts

Photo: Contributed

The man who started the Goofbusters Facebook page says he did so because he knows too many people who have suffered from sexual assault.

The North Okanagan man, whose name we agreed to withhold so as to maintain his anonymity when confronting suspected pedophiles, says a number of factors came together that led to the creation of the page this fall.

"It's a combination of a few things ... I had followed similar pages and was intrigued by the Save the Children movement," says the man we'll call Dave.

"And, I know several people who have been victims of sexual assault and rape."

Dave says some of those close contacts are still dealing with the fallout of assaults as a child, while others suffered more recent attacks.

Since its launch in September, the Goofbusters page has more than 1,000 followers and has posted videos of three confrontations.

Dave says it has been a "pretty positive response" so far.

His tactics are simple. He joins dating apps under the guise of being a teenage girl or boy and waits for the inevitable to happen. In many cases, it doesn't take long.

He simply waits for a response, and says the conversation usually turns sexual within only a few messages.

He brings a friend along for safety when meeting to expose the suspects, and says, luckily, there have been no violent reactions.

"The first guy, he was pretty combative and showed no remorse ... He didn't think was anything wrong with what he was doing. It was pretty disturbing."

The second suspect took off in a hurry when confronted, but later turned himself in to police, says Dave.

The most recent suspect denied why he was there at first, and then changed his tune, saying he didn't believe he was conversing with a 14-year-old girl.

Dave says he has spoken with police about his actions, and while RCMP "don't necessarily approve, they didn't try to discourage me from it."

Dave, a father of young children, says he can understand why people have the perception police don't do enough about the problem, but it wasn't until he met with an officer that he learned they deal with dozens of calls a month and have only three officers dedicated to the issue.