Vernon  

Vernon RCMP bust Halloween house party for violating COVID-19 restrictions

It was a scary Halloween for one Vernon homeowner.

Police were called to a house on the 6900 block of Tronson Road about 11 p.m. Halloween night for a reported disturbance.

The call was reporting a fight between two intoxicated people at a party.

When police arrived, they found the number of partiers exceeded the limit of guests outlined in the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

"The homeowner was issued a $230 fine as a result," says Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to remind the public of the absolute importance of following the CRMA guidelines set forth by the provincial health officer."

No arrests were made, and police say no injuries were reported.

