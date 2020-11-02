165076
Vernon  

Memorial bench installed at Okanagan College for student who died in a car crash

College honours Sheryl

A new memorial bench has been installed at Okanagan College for a student who passed away in a car crash.

The new bench that overlooks Kalamalka Lake was built last Thursday in memory of Sheryl MacIntosh, a 22-year-old student who passed away on Mar. 18 in a car crash on Highway 97 by the north end of Swan Lake.

"I live here in the Okanagan and the rest of my family either lives in Alberta or Fort Nelson, but we decided to have the memorial bench here because she was a part of the community here," says Bonita Everson, Sheryl's sister. "She had such a passion for Okanagan College and was really involved with different school programs."

Sheryl was most notably involved in Enactus OC, a non-profit program where college students take initiative and work on various projects to better the lives of people in the community.

The family raised money for the bench through a GoFundMe campaign, and the school donated all the materials and installed the bench for them.

"The Macintosh family would like to thank Okanagan College for all of the support during this difficult time," says Everson. "Together we have placed a memory that will last forever at the Vernon campus."

Sheryl's obituary can be found here.

