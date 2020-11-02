Several large developments currently under construction in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon A shot of the Best Western Premier being built on Anderson Way.

While 2020 has been hard on many sectors in the North Okanagan, construction is not one of them.

There are quite a few developments in Vernon currently under construction.

You may have driven by a few of them and wondered what is being built, so here's a rundown on developments that are in progress across the city.

Photo: City of Vernon

Best Western Premier: 5350 Anderson Way

A new Best Western is coming to the city, and construction is well underway.

The new, upscale Best Western will be a six-storey hotel with 116 rooms and an 85-seat restaurant.

The building permit was issued in November 2019 for a project cost of $9.35 million.

Photo: City of Vernon

Silver Star Gateway Business Park: 5012 Silver Star Rd.

Phase 1 of a new business park is nearing completion on Silver Star Road.

The first phase of the project includes 36,791 square feet of retail space, while the final project will total 116,121 square feet.

According to the Gateway's website, it will be largest and most modern business park in Vernon, and energy-efficient insulated concrete is being used during construction.

Gateway's building permit was issued in February, for $3.5 million.

Photo: City of Vernon

Helmut's Sausage Kitchen: 810 Waddington Dr.

Helmut's is in the middle of a huge expansion in the Middleton Mountain area.

The local sausage company is adding 18,600 square feet of space to its existing 3,900 square foot facility.

Helmut's submitted a development permit in January, and the building permit was issued by the city in July.

Its retail location is on 48th Avenue, across town.

Photo: City of Vernon

Dental Clinic: 5240 Anderson Way

Just down the road from the Best Western Premier development, a new dental clinic is being built.

The 11,237 square foot project on Anderson Way will include the dental clinic along with office space.

The building permit application was submitted in March, and the permit was issued in July for $2 million.

Photo: City of Vernon

Vita Vernon: 2555 Lakeshore Rd.

A five-storey residential facility is currently under construction near Kin Beach on Okanagan Lake.

Vita offers resort-style housing that comes fully furnished – even utensils are included with each unit.

"Each suite is fully equipped with everything you might need; furnishings, bedding, appliances, small appliances, dinner and glassware, cleaning items and an array of kitchen accessories," says Vita's website.

The 103 micro-suite facility will include a gym, pool, pickleball courts and direct access to the beach.

For more information on this new style of housing, visit the Vita website.