Hotel revenue, airport passengers expectedly plummet in 2020

In a year where travel restrictions have essentially limited everyone to staying close to home, it comes as no surprise that the tourism sector in the Okanagan is hurting.

As of July, hotel tax revenue had nosedived to $7.1 million in 2020, according to the City of Vernon's third quarter economic update.

To provide a comparison, hotel tax revenue in 2018 and 2019 was $36.7 million.

Hotel tax revenue is used to promote tourism in the area, and it is likely that the 2020 total will be well short of half of what it was over the past two years.

While this year has only produced $7.1 million, there are still a number of payments that weren't made until the fall and haven't been reported yet.

As for Kelowna International Airport, it has seen a similar plummet in the number of passengers this year.

As of September, about 620,000 people flew in or out of YLW.

This is a huge decline compared to the past two years, when the airport set records for all-time highs in passenger counts – 2018 saw the most users at 2.06 million passengers, and last year kept the number steady at 2.03 million.