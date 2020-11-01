164898
Vernon  

A group of protesters gather at Curtis Sagmoen's farm near Armstrong

Protest at Sagmoen farm

Cold weather didn't stop a dedicated group from protesting outside of Curtis Sagmoen's house on Sunday evening.

Approximately 70 people began the night at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby, before driving in a convoy-like fashion to the Sagmoen property on Salmon River Road.

The vehicles tied red ribbons to their windshield wipers, waved flags out of their windows and held signs out for all to see.

Darkness came as the group gathered in masks and personal bubbles outside of the house, where they asked Sagmoen to come out and provide answers for missing women in the area.

Sagmoen, who has a long history with the law, is not charged with any of the disappearances, although the remains of Traci Genereux were found on his family's farm in October 2017.

A number of the missing women's families were in attendance, including Nicole Bell's family. Bell was last seen in Sicamous in September 2017 before she vanished without a trace.

"We're not sure exactly what happened – her husband Casey called me and texted me asking if I had seen her, and I hadn't," says Jane Aubertin, Bell's mother. "Nicole's birthday is tomorrow, she's turning 35 and we're still holding out hope that she'll come home and walk through our door."

There was a bit of movement behind the gate in the Sagmoen property – a woman was seen filming the protesters from behind the porch door and an unknown person drove off to the back of the property in an SUV beside the house.

Police were on scene and in the crowd, although confrontation between the two parties was avoided.

Bell's family, along with the others, say they are confused and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the women's disappearances. They are pleading to anyone with information to come forward so they can find them or receive closure.

"The not knowing is the worst part," says Aubertin. "Somebody knows something, and they have to speak up."

