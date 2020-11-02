Expect more traffic delays in Vernon this week

Photo: Contributed

There will be a few more road maintenance projects taking place in Vernon this week.

From Nov. 2-6, 31 Street will be closed between 43 Avenue and 49 Avenue for sanitary sewer main flushing and CCTV inspection. The work will be taking place between 4 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

On Nov. 3, 25 Street will be closed between 25 Avenue and 30 Avenue for underground utility service installation. The road will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

From Nov. 3-5, 33 Street will be closed between 42 Avenue and 43 Avenue. Road crews will be installing underground utility service between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

And on Nov. 6, 28 Avenue west of 43 Street will be closed. Crews will be on scene from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while they install underground utility service.