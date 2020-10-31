163146
Vernon  

Thrill the World dances were held in Coldstream and Kelowna

Spooky dances in Okanagan

Students at a North Okanagan elementary school recently celebrated Halloween with a spooky, outdoor dance.

Dozens of students from Coldstream Elementary, dressed as all sorts of creepy creatures, participated in the Thrill the World Thriller dance at their school, performing a choreographed dance to the famous Michael Jackson song, while a drone captured the event from above

Thrill the World is an annual global event where groups of people all over the world perform the dance at the same time. This year, the official global event was held on Oct. 24, but it's unclear if the Coldstream students timed their event on that day. A video from the Coldstream dance was posted to YouTube on Friday.

The dance has been held at Kelowna's Stuart Park for years, hosted by Studio9 School of the Arts' Michael Guzzi. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school didn't host their public dance this year, choosing instead to hold a smaller, student-only dance.

Check out the videos of the spooky dances, in Coldstream above and in Kelowna below. And happy Halloween!

Thrill The World Kelowna 2020 from Michael Guzzi on Vimeo.

