Police were called after dispute between competing cannabis sellers

Photo: Google Street View

RCMP say they were called to Westside Road Thursday afternoon after a dispute between two cannabis shop operators on Okanagan Indian Band land got heated.

Police were called to the 11000 block of Westside Road about 2 p.m.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says officers stood by to "keep the peace as the parties attempted to resolve an ongoing civil dispute.

"While police were on scene, an altercation took place between two individuals and additional police resources responded to the area to ensure the safety of all involved.

"To de-escalate the situation, and to prevent any further incidents, the parties separated and were encouraged to seek alternative means to resolve the dispute."

The area of Westside Road has become known as the Green Mile for its proliferation of cannabis retailers.

Meanwhile, Tessa Reamsbottom of Westside Dreams Dispensary tells Castanet the argument flared up when investors in her operation who own a competing business ordered her to get out of the trailer that house Dreams in just half an hour.

She pinned the blame on her competitors, and said she called police when things escalated.

She claims to have been grabbed, attacked, and her uncle – an elder – struck by vehicle and bear sprayed. Everyone is alright, she adds.

Over a dozen police reportedly converged on the scene to put a lid on the dispute.

Reamsbottom says she will revert to operating out of a tent for now before finding alternative arrangements for the winter.