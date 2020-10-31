163427
Vernon  

Okanagan history clip shows opening of Vernon's telex office in 1961

Telex high tech in 1960s

This week's vintage B.C. reel from historian and videographer Francois Arseneault turns back the clock to 1961 and the opening of the Vernon telex office in July of that year. 

The telex network was a customer-to-customer switched network of teleprinters similar to a telephone network, using telegraph-grade connecting circuits for two-way text-based messages.

Telex was a major method of sending written messages electronically between businesses in the post-war period. Its usage went into decline as the fax machine grew in popularity in the 1980s.

Today, it is almost completely forgotten, but in 1961, this was a big deal for Vernon. The first message sent out was a message to Mayor Alsbury in Vancouver from Mayor Frank Becker, to which he received a reply 20 minutes later. 

Telex began in Germany as a research and development program in 1926. By 1933, it was operated by the Reichspost and had a speed of 50 baud – approximately 66 words per minute. The technology needed to send a single message required a room full of vacuum tubes, circuits, wires, switches and more. 

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

