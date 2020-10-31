Vernon woman creates petition to ban aggressive dogs from RDNO parks

164897
A Vernon woman's petition is seeking to ban aggressive dogs from regional district parks.

Donia Strand started the ?change.org petition after her Labrador retriever, Barney, was attacked by another dog at the Marshall Fields dog park.

Strand is calling for an amendment to the Regional District of North Okanagan bylaw on aggressive dogs.

"The RDNO’s dog bylaw No. 2466 does not have a provision to ban aggressive dogs from dog parks in Vernon (many other cities do; they are called a 'no-go' order). Bylaw No. 2466 does define an aggressive dog and states that all aggressive dogs, when not on the property of the owner, be muzzled and leashed," Strand says on the petition page.

"My chocolate lab, Barney, was the victim of an unprovoked attack by an unlicensed German shepherd named Jet as we were leaving Marshall Field ... on May 19, 2020," Strand says.

"He was leashed and walking by the dog, no interaction and no warning."

The attacking dog bit through Barney's chin and snout and wouldn't let go.

Barney suffered serious wounds that required surgery and multiple vet visits.

"This bite could have killed a child, a small dog or my lab if the (shepherd) had managed to hit his jugular or tear his throat. Banning aggressive dogs from RDNO dog parks is a matter of public safety and safety for our good canine citizens," says Strand.

The petition currently has more than 400 signatures.

