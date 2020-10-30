COVID-19 case reported at Armstrong daycare facility

Photo: Google Street View

An Armstrong daycare operation has apparently closed its doors after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In an Oct. 27 email to students and families of Little Seedlings Daycare obtained by Castanet, Interior Health warns of a COVID-19 exposure there.

"This letter is to advise you that a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified at Little Seedlings Daycare in Armstrong," the email states.

The confirmed case was present in the daycare on both Oct. 22 and 23.

Calls to Little Seedlings and messages via Facebook have not been returned.

"Due to the potential exposure and as a means to help mitigate any transmission, the medical health officer recommendation is that all students and staff who attended the daycare on these days must self-isolate until the end of the day on Nov. 6," the email continues.

If parents or children develop symptoms of respiratory illness, they are advised to continue isolating and to call the nearest IH COVID-19 community collection centre for an appointment.

IH said in the email it is continuing to monitor the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed.

On Thursday, IH spokesperson Susan Duncan said Interior Health doesn’t publicly confirm single cases.

"However, we can confirm public health would be following up with anyone possibly exposed. Interior Health has not recommended the closure of any daycares. That would be a choice of the operators."